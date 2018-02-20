Mizuno Appoints LMN Agency As Agent For Finland

Mizuno has strengthened its EMEA Division by appointing LMN agency as the agent for its golf products in Finland from February 2018.

Founded in Osaka, Japan in 1906, Mizuno has long held an enviable industry and tour-wide reputation for crafting the very finest irons on the market. The current range includes the superb MP-18 players’ models and the more widely playable JPX900 Series. Mizuno is well known for all its high-quality equipment, apparel and accessories.

Thanks to the recent success of the JPX900 and MP-18 ranges of irons plus a significant rise in custom sales, Mizuno has seen excellent growth in Europe. The company is seeking to capitalise on this by strengthening its operation in Finland. With an established distribution network of other premium golf brands in the region plus knowledge and experience of golf sales, LMN agency assumed the role of Mizuno golf agent for Finland on 1st February 2018.

“Since LMN agency was established in 2002, our focus has been on high-end premium products within the golf market,” said LMN agency founder Leon Nadbornik. “Mizuno has such a tremendous reputation as a leader in the industry, both in terms of the quality of their products and their customer service, that they were the perfect fit for us. We look forward to the exciting opportunity of working with them.”

“Leon and the LMN agency bring a wealth of experience with over 15 years of involvement in the golf sector,” said Adrian Longstaff, Sales Manager for Mizuno EMEA Golf North. “We are delighted to have them on board to expand our equipment business in Finland. In addition, their knowledge of the footwear and apparel sectors will help us to grow those product categories.”

Retailers in the region can contact LMN agency on +358 9 670 700, via email info@lmn.fi or find out more at www.lmn.fi