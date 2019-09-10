Global Edition

LG Electronics joins PGA Partner programme

1.19pm 10th September 2019 - Corporate - This story was updated on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019

Global consumer electronics manufacturer LG Electronics has signed a three-year deal to become a commercial partner of the Professional Golfers’ Association.

Established in 1958, South Korean-owned LG Electronics manufactures a wide range of electrical products across the home entertainment, mobile communications and home appliances sectors, including smart TVs, computers, washing machines and fridges.

As part of the deal, the PGA will promote exclusive LG offers on a wide-range of electronic goods to its members, commercial partners and PGA-branded properties.

Liam Greasley, the PGA’s Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome LG Electronics as a PGA Partner. The PGA aligns itself with some of the leading brands in golf and we’re now branching out to partner with one of the household names in consumer electronics. Our 8,000 Members will benefit from fantastic offers on the latest LG products. We’re confident this is the beginning of a long-lasting relationship with a progressive and innovative company.”

Mark Hill, VIP Programme Manager for LG Electronics UK, said: “­This is an exciting collaboration for LG, we are proud to work alongside the PGA and to be able to exclusively offer our incredible portfolio of products, including our industry-leading OLED TVs, to its members and partners.”

Photo (l-r): LG Electronics’ Mark Hill with the PGA’s Commercial Director Liam Greasley

       

