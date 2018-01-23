Lamkin Named in National Golf Foundation Top 100 Businesses in Golf

Lamkin Corporation, the original manufacturer of premium golf grips, is delighted to have been named in the top 100 businesses in golf in the National Golf Foundation’s biennial list that recognises the most influential, successful and innovative companies, organizations and associations in the golf industry.

The National Golf Foundation has been fostering the growth and vitality of the game for over 80 years and as one of the few businesses in the game older than the Foundation, Lamkin truly appreciates the honour, as Bob Lamkin, CEO of Lamkin Grips explains, “The NGF has been providing objective market intelligence for nearly as long as we’ve been producing grips, so to receive their recognition of the business is very satisfying. We’ve worked very hard over recent years to make sure Lamkin has a future as bright as its illustrious past and it’s great to know that fact is being noticed.”

Based on criteria as wide ranging as revenue, influence, contribution to the growth of the game, prominence, growth & success, leadership, innovation and social good, the NGF top 100 aims to highlight those businesses that are of fundamental importance in the game, both to facilities and consumers. With this recognition under the belt and the companies widest range of new product set to launch this spring, Lamkin is heading into 2018 with as much promise as the NGF assessment suggests it should.

Lamkin www.Lamkingrips.com