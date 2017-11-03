Kent Golf Veterans League Hits 40

The Kent Veteran’s Golf League (KGVL), believed to be the largest golf league in the UK, has just celebrated its 40th anniversary with the conclusion of their inaugural Pairs Championship.

Played in testing weather conditions at Boughton G.C. fifty-five pairs battled it out before the winning duo of Ian Slatter & Fred Potter of Tenterden G.C. (43 points) finally triumphed over the field and the elements.

The worthy winners were presented with a magnificent crystal trophy – The Golfstream Challenge Trophy – by Derek Richford, Managing Director of Golfstream Ltd and sole sponsor of the event and the league.

Said Derek “To have so many players competing for this year’s 40th Anniversary Trophy in these conditions is a testament to their determination and the great standing that this league has with players in the South East of England. We are delighted to support the Kent Golf Veterans League and we congratulate everyone that has taken part today and look forward to seeing new contenders next year.”

In addition to the crystal trophy, the winning pair each received a top of the range Golfstream Duo electric trolley, CaddyCell lithium battery and cart bag. Runners up John Calver and Frank Bristow of Sundridge Park G.C. (42 points) both received CaddyCell lithium batteries, known throughout the golf industry as being suitable for all major trolley makes and third place went to the pair of Lazo Fassolas & Les Roche of Broke Hill G.C. (41 points) on a count back.

This popular addition to the KGVL Championships will be an annual event with the 2018 Pairs Championship being held at Faversham G.C. on Friday 7th September 2018

Kent based trolley manufacturer, Golfstream, have been in the thick of prizes and presentations with the KGVL this year as they hosted the prizes and prize giving at two other end of year championships.

The KGVL secretary Barry Sweetman commented: “The 40th year of the League had been an exceptional one with very close finishes both in the individual groups as well as the Championships themselves.

This could only be achieved by the enthusiasm shown by hundreds of senior golfers around the County, the understanding and hard work of the hosting clubs and the extreme generosity over the last few year of our sponsor, Golfstream Ltd. On behalf of the KGVL I would personally like to extend my thanks to everyone involved.”

The KGVL continues to grow and any club in the County wishing to join should contact the secretary through the web site www.kgvl.weebly.com