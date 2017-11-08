Ingersoll Rand to Acquire GPSi Holdings, LLC

Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire GPSi Holdings, LLC from Falconhead Capital, LLC. This acquisition strengthens Ingersoll Rand’s telematics portfolio, an important component of its connected technologies strategy.

GPSi is a leading technology provider of cloud-based technology solutions for fleet managers in various transportation markets including education, golf and resorts. Its custom software solutions, combined with a high level of customer support, address diverse needs and are designed to increase productivity and maximize revenue opportunities for fleet owners. It is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla. and has offices in Austin, Texas and East Sussex, England.

“As a leader in telematics, we are pleased to deepen our capabilities in delivering exceptional customer value and end user experience for Ingersoll Rand customers,” said Dave Regnery, executive vice president of Ingersoll Rand. “With GPSi, we are well positioned to help customers maximize the value of their fleets, and to capitalize on the multi-billion dollar market for intelligent mobile assets across trucking, resort, golf, education, rental and other industries.”

“We are proud of the growth and development of GPSi under our ownership,” said David S. Moross, chairman and chief executive officer of Falconhead Capital. “We have executed on a wide range of initiatives designed to make the company’s technology and service offerings increasingly valuable to customers in a variety of end markets. In particular, our long relationship with Ingersoll Rand is a clear illustration of the value of GPSi and a critical element of our success. Ingersoll Rand’s decision to now acquire GPSi is a strong endorsement of what has been achieved and we are confident that GPSi will continue to reach new heights as part of a leading global company.”

For nearly a decade, Ingersoll Rand has been successfully integrating GPSi connectivity offerings with Club Car vehicles to offer a unique golf experience and help owners manage their fleets of cars. Club Car and GPSi have connected 70,000+ vehicles in 50 countries through the Visage platform.

Visage provides fleet owners with real-time tracking, vehicle control and diagnostics, and golfers with an enhanced experience that includes in-vehicle display of course information, food and beverage service, messages and alerts.

