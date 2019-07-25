Improve Clubfitting, Clubmaking And Repair Skills To Generate More Income

Golf Professionals looking to improve their clubfitting, clubmaking and repair offerings should consider booking a place on one of the new DGI Academy courses being run by Diamond Golf International.

There are three different DGI Academy courses available: a two-day comprehensive guide to Club Repairs, a three-day course on the Art of Clubfitting and a two-day course in Advanced Clubfitting.

A total of nine separate courses (three for each subject) will be held from October 2019 to March 2020.

For the past five years, PGA Professionals and Clubfitters from all over Europe have been attending one or more of the DGI Academy courses held at Diamond Golf’s purpose-built workshop facility and classroom at its West Sussex (UK) headquarters.

The DGI Academy is headed up by Master Clubfitter and Clubmaker Doug Holmes, who has worked at Diamond Golf for 25 years.

Doug said, “There’s a big demand for professionally-accredited clubfitting and clubmaking courses and with an ever-increasing demand for custom fit clubs from golfers, it’s essential for any club professional to be able to offer these services to their members.”

The DGI Academy courses carry points towards any PGA Pro’s CPD (Continued Professional Development) programme.

Diamond Golf Managing Director Daren Treacy said, “The success of the courses and the wide variety of backgrounds and countries that our attendees have come from, shows quite clearly there is a strong demand from those involved in clubfitting and clubmaking”.

Professionals of all standards can apply for the DGI Academy courses. To book your course please call 0800 083 7388 (UK), +44 1903 726999 (International) or email sales@diamondgolf.co.uk.

Dates of 2019-2020 DGI Academy Courses

Art of Clubfitting

Tuesday November 19, 2019 – Wednesday, November 20, 2019

+ Optional 1-day Repairs Course – Thursday, November 21, 2019

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 – Wednesday February 12, 2020

+ Optional 1-day Repairs Course – Thursday, February 13, 2020

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – Wednesday, April 1, 2020

+ Optional 1-day Repairs Course – Thursday, April 2, 2020

Advanced Clubfitting

Wednesday December 11, 2019 – Thursday, December 12, 2019

Wednesday February 26, 2020– Thursday. February 27, 2020

Tuesday March 17, 2020 – Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Club Repairs

Wednesday October 23, 2019 – Thursday, October 24, 2019

Wednesday January 29, 2020 – Thursday January 30, 2020

Tuesday March 3, 2020 – Wednesday March 4, 2020

Testimonials

‘The course was extremely well organised and the instruction clear and comprehensive. I came away from the course with a knowledge and confidence not only in the areas of custom fitting and club assembly, but also in all other aspects of club repair. In fact, I have now taken over the responsibility of all club repair and custom club assembly at our club.’

Michael Gottlieb, Muswell Hill Golf Club

‘A huge thank you to all the instructors present at the DGI Advanced Club Fitting Course. Thanks to the team at Diamond Golf, I now have a certificate and something to show for my efforts as a qualified club fitter and club builder.’

Carl Parker, PGA Coach

For further details please contact Diamond Golf International Ltd on 01903 726999 or via email sales@diamondgolf.co.uk