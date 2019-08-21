HSBC UK Funding Drives Cheshire Golf Club Renovation

A golf and country club based in Cheshire has refurbished its clubhouse with the backing of a funding package worth £250,000 from HSBC UK.

Dunham Forest Golf & Country Club, established in 1961, features a 1535 sq. metre clubhouse, complete with two bars, several flexible function rooms and a halfway house on the course. With the support of HSBC UK’s funding, the business has refurbished its clubhouse to meet rising demand for conferences, society days, corporate events and bespoke weddings.

With renovation work complete, club members and guests can now benefit from enhanced climate control, PA systems, refreshed décor and floor-to-ceiling windows which offer a panoramic view of the 18-hole course. A new lift has also been installed making its first-floor facilities fully accessible to all guests.

As a result of the renovation, Dunham Golf & Country Club anticipates a substantial increase in revenue from functions over the coming years.

Andrew Sciama, President of Dunham Forest Golf & Country Club, said: “With HSBC UK’s support we’ve created a refreshed and improved clubhouse that offers complete flexibility, beautiful décor and spaces that can be individually tailored according to event requirements. Significantly, the relaunched clubhouse will allow us to further diversify our revenue streams, capitalising on the demand for unique venues from a variety of discerning customers.”

Tim Hodson, Business Banking Relationship Manager, HSBC UK Greater Manchester, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Dunham Forest Golf & Country Club in the renovation of their clubhouse. We look forward to seeing Andrew and his team successfully expand their income and offer a high quality of service to their club members and event clients.’”

Dunham Forest Golf & Country Club is in the stunning Cheshire countryside just 15 miles from Manchester. It employs over 25 people and caters to 650 members.

Dunham Forest Golf & Country Club https://dunhamforest.com/

Pictured top: Dunham Golf & Country Club’s refurbished club house