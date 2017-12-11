Green Dynasty Joins Asian Golf Industry Federation

Green Dynasty, an integral part of some of the most difficult and ambitious golf development and environmental restoration projects in the world, has joined the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF).

Green Dynasty’s portfolio includes building in numerous mountainous terrains throughout China, prestigious club redevelopment in Singapore, restoring the sands of the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia and working among the ancient Pagoda fields of Myanmar and the rice terraces of Bali in Indonesia.

Owen Hester (pictured) Green Dynasty’s Founder and President, said: “We set up full-time operations out of Singapore a few years ago so we can provide efficient services throughout the Southeast Asian region.

“In doing so, it is our goal to protect the developer or a club’s investment through careful design and pre-construction planning, construction implementation and post construction services.

“Combining respect for local cultures and with a world of experience, sound quality control, transparent operating procedures and an ability to listen and understand the owner’s requirements, we can assure a world class golf course or environmentally sustainable development that is built to the highest standards, on time and within budget.”

Hester said Green Dynasty prides itself on the experience of its personnel. “Although our teams change depending on the project, teamwork is the essence to making a project run smoothly. All our site personnel are selected not just on experience but their capability to understand the client and respect the culture and location of the project.”

Among the well-known project with which Green Dynasty has been involved are the New Tanjong Course at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club, the spectacular Myotha National in Mandalay, Myanmar and the 10-course Mission Hills development on the lava fields of Hainan Island.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Over many years, Owen Hester and Green Dynasty have gained a reputation for excellence in the golfing industry. We welcome them to the Asian Golf Industry Federation as an Associate Business Member.”

