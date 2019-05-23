Golf Pride continues major dominance at PGA Championship

Golf Pride was the leading swing and putter grip brand in play at the 2019 PGA Championship, with 125 players (80%) in the field using the company’s grips.

Eleven players who finished in tied tenth place or better, including the champion, Brooks Koepka, used Golf Pride grips at the season’s second major at Bethpage State Park’s Black course. Koepka used Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet Cord grips en route to capturing his fourth career major. In addition to touring professionals, 18 out of the 20 PGA Professionals who took part in the tournament used Golf Pride grips on their clubs.

The Tour Velvet range of grips have been the choice for winners of four of the last five majors dating back to the 2018 US Open. In addition, Golf Pride had over ten different models in play, ranging from the firmest Z Grip Cord, to its softest grip, the CP2.

“Choosing the right grip for your game is an integral part of the equipment selection process for the game’s best players,” said Brandon Sowell, Global Director of Sales and Marketing for Golf Pride. “We are always excited to see when the full range of our performance innovations are put to the highest test, from both touring pros and PGA Professionals.”

Each week, Golf Pride is the leading grip played from tee-to-green on the PGA Tour, with an average of 80% of pros choosing to use Golf Pride grips in each event, without any paid endorsements.