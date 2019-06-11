Golf Genius agrees partnership with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts

Golf Genius, the leading global provider of cloud-based tournament software, has agreed a deal with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts becoming its tournament management software partner.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, which operates five golf venues in the UK, and four golf resorts on the Costa Del Sol, will utilise the Golf Genius software to organise and manage corporate and society golf events across its portfolio of venues.

Commenting on the new partnership, Keith Pickard, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts Group Director of Golf & Leisure, said: “The introduction of the state-of-the-art software provided by Golf Genius is a major step towards streamlining our golf services and strengthening our reputation as a premium provider of golf events. By continuously investing in our golf facilities, we are committed to providing the best possible experience to those who use them.”

Powering golf tournament management in over 40 countries worldwide, and at some of the most prestigious resorts and clubs in golf, Golf Genius helps clubs, resorts, societies and associations offer a complete branded tournament offering to their members and corporate guests.

Golf Genius managing director Craig Higgs commented: “As we continue to expand our global client portfolio, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, especially given the stature of the group and the range of venues across the UK and Europe. We look forward to working with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts to deliver outstanding golf tournament solutions and help increase customer engagement across the board in their golf events.”

Earlier this year Macdonald Hotels & Resorts announced a partnership with the PGA EuroPro Tour for the 2019 golf season, which will see four tour events played at a Macdonald Hotel golf course this summer.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has five golf venues in the UK – Portal, Hill Valley, Cardrona, Linden Hall and Spey Valley.

Clubs interested in receiving a free Golf Genius demo should contact Craig Higgs at craig@golfgenius.com.