Front 9 Group Showcase New Website  

Specialist golf PR, marketing, content production and sales agency, Front 9 Group has unveiled its brand-new website www.front9group.com As well as showcasing its most recent work, the platform highlights the company´s ability to deliver an array of innovative solutions, along with added sales expertise for brands looking to grow their businesses in the world of golf.

Founded in January 2017, by proven golf industry experts, Bob Smith, Andrew Boxer and James Lovett, Front 9´s unique appeal has already attracted leading golf brands, with Srixon / Cleveland Golf quick to sign the company up as their official UK and European marketing and content creation agency.

Another new client who has benefitted from Front 9´s media network and creative expertise is The Point at Polzeath. Located on the North Cornwall Coast, The Point at Polzeath was recently crowned England Golf´s ´GolfMark Club of the Year´. The facility´s owners have been working with Front 9, since January to grow awareness via the production of captivating imagery and video content, as well as hosting leading golf media from around the globe.

Buoyed by a strong start for the company, Company Chairman, Bob Smith commented, “The new Front 9 website showcases the company’s diverse service offering, which encompasses product sales & distribution right through to digital activation and creating broadcast-quality video content.”

“The first half of the year has been a very busy and satisfying period, developing the Front 9 brand, forging new relationships and, most importantly, delivering for our clients.”

“It’s hard to believe that we are only 6 months in and yet we have already successfully launched and produced engaging video content for a new Srixon Z-Star golf ball, Cleveland Golf RTX 3 wedges and a special ´Srixon Target Challenge´ video that aired for the first time on social media on Monday this week.”

