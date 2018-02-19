Former IAGTO director launches global golf tourism industry sales & marketing agency

A former director of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) has launched a new travel trade sales agency for the global golf tourism industry.

Seventy2 Golf Marketing works with golf clubs, resorts, destinations and hotels, and is the brainchild of Giles Greenwood, who spent 12 years with IAGTO before leaving late last year.

Seventy2 Golf increases its clients’ sales through trade and tour operator contracting, marketing, social, influencers, events, PR and customer experiences. Its Tour Operator team also advises international travel companies on golf product and technology development.

Greenwood explained: “The golf tourism industry is missing a ‘go-to’ company when it needs to increase its golf sales and golf visitor numbers, especially via golf tour operators and the general travel trade. Having spent 15 years working at the heart of the global tourism industry, I understand the intricacies and challenges first hand.

“Seventy2 Golf increases sales for resorts and increases visibility to destinations and will make your property or destination ‘export ready’ to the travelling golfer.”

Brad Marra, vice president of resort operations at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, South Carolina, is already a satisfied client.

He said: “Working with Seventy2 Golf has given us a greater understanding of the varied international golf tour operator marketplace. We have seen a direct increase in business, which can be attributed to their industry knowledge and industry wide contacts.”

The Seventy2 Golf roster of clients now includes resorts and travel companies in the USA and Europe and the company has just signed an agreement with one of Europe’s leading PR agencies.

Seventy2 Golf www.seventy2golf.com