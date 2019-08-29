European Tour extends partnership with Toro

The European Tour and the Toro Company have extended their long-term partnership by four years, as the worldwide provider of outdoor environment solutions celebrates its 100th year serving the golf industry.

The renewed agreement takes the European Tour’s relationship with Toro to more than 20 years, meaning they will continue to supply turf maintenance and irrigation products across the European Tour, Challenge Tour and Staysure Tour in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, as well as servicing the European Tour Destinations portfolio of golf venues.

The agreement is a highlight of a milestone year for Toro, as it celebrates a century of innovation in the golf market, which started with the introduction of the industry’s first motorised fairway mower in 1919.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “Toro has a long history of excellence in the golf industry, and we are delighted to extend a relationship which is instrumental in presenting host courses across the world in the best possible condition. Toro is a company that shares our values in areas such as sustainability and innovation, and we look forward to working with them over the next four years, extending one of our longest-running supplier associations.”

Andy Brown, Senior Sales Manager EMEA at Toro, said: “We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with the European Tour as official supplier of turf maintenance and irrigation products. This has been an important relationship for the company over the past 20 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide equipment and support. It’s a privilege to have a role in preparing world-class courses for some of the greatest players in the game.”