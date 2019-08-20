Club Managers in Midlands and North of England set to benefit from regional relaunch

CMAE London and Home Counties, which has been established as a Region of the CMAE (Club Managers Association of Europe) for many years, have agreed to expand their reach to Club Managers outside of the London & Home Counties and create a new CMAE English Region.

The new region will encompass all Club Managers in England who will benefit from regional networking events and educational seminars in the midlands and north areas, as well as gaining access to the Management Development Programme pathway and other European events through membership of the Club Managers Association of Europe.

The region will relaunch on 8th October at an event at Old Trafford in Manchester. The event will give a taste of the high calibre speakers engaged with CMAE and some of the many topics covered from food and beverage to strategic planning for all levels of Club Managers and staff in all types of Club.

Invitations are open to all club managers from sports, city and golf clubs and delegates are encouraged to bring with them two members of their team – a current or aspiring operational manager and a senior representative, possibly Captain or Committee Member.

The day will run from 9.00 a.m. with lunch served at 1pm and is aimed to finish at 4pm. Managers who would like to receive an invite to this event should email Debbie.goddard@cmaeurope.org

