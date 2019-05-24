Club Car Receives Golf Digest Honours for Fourth Consecutive Year

Club Car, a world-leading manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has been presented Golf Digest’s 2019 Editor’s Choice Award for Best Electric Golf Car.

The 2019 Editor’s Choice designation marks the fourth year in a row a Club Car product received one of Golf Digest’s annual awards, and the second consecutive year Club Car was awarded the Editor’s Choice Award for Best Electric Golf Car.

Receiving the honours this year was Club Car’s new TEMPO LI-ION, a lithium ion-powered vehicle launched in 2019 which extends Club Car’s popular TEMPO line of vehicles.

The TEMPO LI-ION features unique, smart charging capabilities which include automated off-peak charging for lower energy costs and charging rates that are two to three times faster than lead acid. The vehicles also offer up to 50 percent electricity savings over traditional lead acid vehicles, and a zero-maintenance battery.

Kevin Hart, Director of Golf Sales EMEA at Club Car, said: “This continuing recognition from one of the biggest names in golf media is a testament to the hard work Club Car have invested in developing new solutions. The developments have enabled Club Car to deliver both an improved golf experience and assist course operators improve their business operations. It is an honour to have received such awards.”

Developed to automotive-grade safety and performance standards through Club Car’s exclusive partnership with LG Chem, a world leading automotive lithium-ion battery supplier, the batteries in the new TEMPO LI-ION do not require watering, saving valuable labour time.

In addition, the TEMPO LI-ION’s suspension system was redesigned for safety and features an aluminium frame, both contributing to its lighter weight and reducing the potential for course damage, when compared to a lead acid battery powered car.

The TEMPO LI-ION can also be integrated with the Visage Fleet Management platform, which allows course superintendents to manage their fleet’s usage, performance and charging schedule remotely. The platform also allows course managers to push system updates remotely, freeing up time previously required for manual updates.

For more information on the TEMPO LI-ION, visit: www.clubcar.com

Pictured top: The award-winning lithium ion-powered TEMPO LI-ION, an extension to the TEMPO range of Club Car golf vehicles