Bushnell is more dominant than ever as #1 Choice for Golfers at The Open

Bushnell Golf further enhanced its position as the distance measuring device of choice for the world’s best golfers and caddies at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. More than 99% of players* and more than 95% of caddies* using a laser rangefinder trusted a Bushnell device in preparing for the third Major Championship of the year.

SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC. – regarded in Europe as the golf industry’s authority on equipment usage – conducted the study to determine the most widely used rangefinder at The Open Championship, taking findings from the practice days at Royal Birkdale last week. With the world’s top 50 golfers all teeing it up on the links in Merseyside, the survey results further prove the game’s elite put their trust in Bushnell rangefinders when preparing for competitive play.

The impressive figures follow the Darrell Survey** conducted at the 2017 Players Championship in May, which reported a staggering 95% of PGA Tour Players, using a laser rangefinder, used a Bushnell rangefinder.

“The results of this survey clearly illustrate Bushnell’s product superiority in the market and domination on Tour,” said Ghislain Mautin, Sales & Marketing Director at Bushnell EMEA. “The results of this year’s survey are better than last year, they do not come as a surprise to us, as each year the best players in the world rely on our commitment to innovation and excellence to help them prepare to face world-class competition each week, and the introduction of the new Pro X2 made a good impression on Tour earlier this year.”

This year, Bushnell has introduced three new devices to its industry-leading line of products, including its most advanced rangefinder to date, the Pro X2, which is feature packed with the following:

Slope-Switch Technology – allowing the golfer to easily toggle in and out of Bushnell’s trusted Slope Technology and utilise it to get compensated distances when needed, with a USGA/R&A conforming device for tournament play

Dual Display Technology (DDT) – allowing users to easily toggle between the bright red display featuring Vivid Display Technology and a crisp black display

PinSeeker with JOLT Technology – provides the golfer with short vibrating bursts to reinforce the laser has locked onto the flag

Incredible ranging capability of up to 1,300 yards (450+ yards to a flag)

2nd Generation E.S.P. (Extreme. Speed. Precision.) – provides yardages five times faster and more accurately than ever before. Not only has the acquisition speed been increased to a lightning fast level, E.S.P. provides ½-yard accuracy from 5 to 125 yards

* 99.3% of players who use a rangefinder reported using a Bushnell at The Open Championship (140 Bushnell out of 141) & 95.8% of caddies who use a rangefinder reported using a Bushnell at The Open Championship (138 Bushnell out of 144)

**The Darrell Survey, one of the most trusted research firms in golf for more than 75 years, confirmed once again in 2017 that Bushnell is the most dominant laser rangefinder on the PGA Tour

