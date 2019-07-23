Bushnell hits the target at Open Championship

Bushnell proved to be the No.1 distance-measuring device of choice for players and caddies at the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush, according to an SMS Survey.

With 98.7% of the players and caddies in the field using a Bushnell laser rangefinder to obtain their yardages, Bushnell continues has continued its 10-year reign as top choice in distance-measuring devices on Tour.

“Bushnell continues to produce the most trusted distance measuring devices in golf, and this year is no different,” said Andrew Grose, managing director of Bushnell Golf. “The SMS survey confirms once again Bushnell’s ability to be the chosen DMD on tour. Our passion is to produce high quality products which is why Bushnell is the product of choice for Tour players and golfers in general. We always look for ways to create the best solution for golfers to get precise distance measurements.”

He added: “Our most advanced laser yet, the Pro XE sets a new standard in laser rangefinders. From improved optics and longer ranging, to convenience features like Visual Jolt and BITE, Pro XE offers features that golfers at all skill levels can appreciate. Updating our proprietary slope algorithm and adding ‘elements’ brings unmatched precision to the rangefinder industry, making it the clear choice for Tour and elite amateur players.”