Brian Lara to kit out new home swing studio with Forseight’s GCQuad

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara has become the latest high-profile sportsman to invest in a Foresight Sports golf simulator powered by GCQuad.

An avid golfer with a 5-handicap, the man who holds the record for the highest Test and First-Class cricket scores purchased the latest in state-of-the-art golf technology during a recent visit to Foresight Sports’ European headquarters in Guildford.

Lara is building a golf studio at his home in Trinidad and Tobago and, having tried multiple alternative systems, the technology choice to power his studio was an easy one.

“I looked at several launch monitors before making my decision, but I was blown away by the accuracy of the GCQuad,” said Lara, who is a regular player at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am and the Dunhill Links Championship.

The GCQuad is the world’s first quadrascopic launch monitor and incorporates a number of high-tech innovations designed for everyday use by club-fitters, instructors, players and elite coaches to deliver a full spectrum of real-time ball and club data. Combined with the latest FSX 2018 software with true-to-life 4K-ready graphics, Lara will be able to play iconic golf courses such as the Old Course at St Andrews and Pebble Beach, as well as analysing his data on the range and improving his game competing in skills-based challenges.

“Adding such an iconic sportsman to our growing number of customers highlights Foresight Sports technology as the most trusted and most accurate on the market. Brian Lara is a man who demands the best and we are delighted he’s chosen our technology to enhance his game,” said Edward Doling, Director of Foresight Sports Europe.