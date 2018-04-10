Awards Night Celebrates Another Excellent Year for BGL

Burhill Golf and Leisure Limited (BGL) celebrated a successful 2017 in style at its annual group awards night, held at Hertfordshire venue Aldwickbury Park Golf Club.

Attendees from all 10 BGL Golf venues, as well as the company’s subsidiary, Adventure Leisure Ltd, were present last month at the casino-themed evening which saw Abbey Hill’s Andrew Scholey named General Manager of the Year for an impressive third year in a row.

“The awards night is a great opportunity for us to reward the hard work and dedication of our employees who are the lifeblood of our business,” commented Guy Riggott, Operations Director at BGL. “It’s always a very enjoyable evening, and it’s terrific to see representatives from all of our venues celebrating success under one roof with colleagues.”

Abbey Hill Golf Centre enjoyed a hugely successful night, scooping six awards in total, including best Operating Profit Performance, Retail Standards, Financial Standards and Health & Safety Standards, as well as the Key Performance Driver award on top of Andrew Scholey’s accolade.

Largely due to continued success at Abbey Hill, Scholey has subsequently left to join BGL’s Adventure Leisure division as Operations and Development Director. He will oversee the ongoing rapid expansion of the business, with plans to continue launching new venues in leisure parks and city centres.

“I would like to congratulate Andrew and his team for their fantastic performance throughout the year. The recognition is well deserved and I’m certain that Andrew will make a very positive impact in his new role at Adventure Leisure Ltd,” said Colin Mayes, CEO of BGL.

The Sales Team of the Year award went to Kent-based Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club, who also took home the award for Food & Beverage Sales Performance and shared the Outstanding Customer Service award with Hertfordshire venue Redbourn Golf Club, capping a memorable night for the recently revamped facility.

Reflecting on 2017, Mayes said: “It has been a fruitful year across the board and I am very proud of the hard work and dedication showcased across all of our venues. I would like to extend my thanks to all BGL employees for their efforts and I’m very excited about what we can achieve in the coming 12 months.”

Top picture: from right: Andy Scholey, GM Abbey Hill Golf Centre; Colin Mayes, CEO; and Ian McDowell, GM Redbourn Golf Andy Scholey is now Operations and Development Director at Adventure Leisure Ltd and Ian McDowell will soon become General Manager at Aldwickbury Park Golf Club

Burhill Golf and Leisure Ltd www.bglcompany.co.uk.

Full List of 2017 winners

General Manager of the Year – Andy Scholey (Abbey Hill Golf Centre)

Operating Profit Performance – Abbey Hill Golf Centre

Outstanding Customer Service Award – Redbourn Golf Club/Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club

NPS Customer Service Award – Wycombe Heights Golf Centre

Sales Team of the Year – Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club

Food & Beverage Sales Performance – Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club

Retail Sales Performance – Wycombe Heights Golf Centre

Sales Revenue Performance – Burhill Golf Club

Health & Safety Standards – Redbourn Golf Club/Abbey Hill Golf Centre

Golf Course Standards – Shropshire Golf Centre

Food & Beverage Standards – Redbourn Golf Club

Retail Standards – Abbey Hill Golf Centre

Sales Standards – Thornbury Golf Centre

Financial Standards – Abbey Hill Golf Centre

Key Performance Driver – Abbey Hill Golf Centre

Adventure Leisure Operating Profit Performance – Cheltenham

Adventure Leisure Food & Beverage Op Profit Performance – Sidcup

Adventure Leisure Financial Standards – Tonbridge