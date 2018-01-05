Asian Golf Industry Federation Welcomes Global Turf Consulting

Global Turf Consulting (GTC) has signed up as an Associate Business Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF).

The company was founded by Gary Chatfield (pictured) and established in Thailand in 2004 to provide consulting services and grassing options to the sports and recreational turf industries in Asia and the Middle East.

During his 38 years in the industry in Asia-Pacific and North Africa, Chatfield has worked/constructed on many prestigious courses.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Gary Chatfield’s wealth of knowledge has been instrumental in putting GTC at the forefront of construction, turf maintenance and consulting in the region.

“We look forward to seeing Gary’s continued participation at the AGIF’s turf grass seminars in the years ahead.”

As a supplier of premium turf grasses, GTC aims to ensure that its clients are supplied with the correct grass for their situation.

Chatfield said: “Our environmentally-friendly grasses use less water and chemicals than other similar products in the market. We strive to keep our customers’ maintenance costs down.”

Chatfield said GTC supplies natural products such as Zeolite, which reduces fertiliser use/wastage, and organic stimulants like Beyond Organic and Soil Zyme to keep soil healthy and reduce the need to apply pesticides on a regular basis.

“We recommend and supply natural/organic products to reduce or eliminate pest problems as well as wetting agents to eliminate water repellent soils and the use of certain fertilisers which incorporate microbes and wetting agents to stimulate and improve the health of your soil at the same time.

“Our down to earth approach enables our customers to have a five-star product with only a three-star cost of maintaining it. With people becoming more environmentally friendly nowadays, we help our customers achieve this with our products.

“We are always searching for new products that will help our customers, new or old, to maintain their surfaces to the best possible standards,” said Chatfield.

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia

Global Turf Consulting http://www.globalturfconsult.com/