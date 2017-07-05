Another Franchise for Price Turfcare

Price Turfcare, the recently established business founded by Ransomes Jacobsen’s former International Sales Director, Rupert Price, has been awarded the UK and Ireland distribution rights for the Ryan range of turf maintenance equipment.

For an initial six-month period from June 2017, Price Turfcare will be the joint distributor together with existing distributor, Ransomes Jacobsen. Following the successful transition at the beginning of 2018, Price Turfcare will become the exclusive UK distributor of Ryan branded products.

Supported by a group of former colleagues with over 100 years of experience in the groundscare sector, Price Turfcare has bespoke warehousing and distribution facilities near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, with excellent road links via the A14 trunk road to all parts of the UK and to Europe’s largest container port at Felixstowe.

Pat Cappucci, President and COO of Schiller Grounds Care said, “I’ve known Rupert for many years and he is hugely respected within our industry. He has 20 years of experience, mostly in senior sales management positions with Ransomes Jacobsen, so he knows our product portfolio very well. His decision to form his own company was a considered one; he has recruited a group of former colleagues with similar experience, to provide sales, parts and service support.

“We thank Ransomes Jacobsen for the great job they have done over the years, but having a dedicated and focussed sales operation in the UK is vitally important for this Schiller brand. Concentrating on our products, and the complementary Ventrac product, gives Price Turfcare a portfolio of equipment to help golf, sports turf professionals and lanscapers create and maintain pristine playing surfaces. We are delighted to appoint Rupert and his team as custodians of our products and our reputation in the UK and Ireland.”

For over 60 years, the Ryan brand has been synonymous with heavy-duty, long-lasting turf care equipment and has become one of the most trusted names in turf renovation equipment. Ryan is part of the Schiller Grounds Care family of brands dedicated to serving landscape and turf professionals around the world.

