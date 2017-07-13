Alpine Golf Resort High On The Azalea Agenda

The profile of Golf & Spa Resort Grand Tirolia Kitzbühel is set to scale new heights after the stunning Alpine destination appointed leading marcomms specialist Azalea to enhance its growing reputation.

Overlooking the breathtaking par-71 Golf Eichenheim, the course has gained popular acclaim as one of Austria’s finest since it opened in 2000, boasting incredible views of the adjacent Wilder Kaiser mountain range in Kitzbühel.

Created by Kyle Phillips – who also oversaw two of Scotland’s finest modern layouts, Kingsbarns and Dundonald – his design philosophy is based on maximising the existing landscape. There are several impressive, elevated tees and some strategically-placed hazards to challenge all areas of the game between May and October, before the resort adjusts to its role as a top winter sports destination.

During the winter season, the popular ski areas in the world-famous Kitzbühel region are within easy reach from the resort, while the summer months present a host of sport and leisure opportunities for high-octane excitement, pure relaxation or a combination of the two. At certain times of the year, it’s even possible to ski and play golf on the same day.

Adding to Golf & Spa Resort Grand Tirolia Kitzbühel’s appeal is a salubrious luxury hotel, which offers an extensive range of luxurious facilities, while the Grand Alps SPA boasts an inviting indoor/outdoor pool, six different sauna experiences and 13 treatment rooms for individual beauty treatments and massages.

Also available is a yoga school, personal training programmes and a fitness room with a variety of high-quality exercise machines and free weights to suit all needs.

The broad array of dining choices and refreshments also makes for an attractive proposition. The Golf Bistro offers authentic local cuisine, the hotel’s Eichenheim restaurant provides national and international specialities, while the Herbarium Bar offers a unique experience, using local herbs to create mouth-watering cocktails.

Situated an hour or so from Salzburg Airport, the Grand Tirolia Kitzbühel has engaged the expert PR and marketing services of Azalea to promote the resort to strengthen its image as a golf destination, liaising with media and tour operators to improve engagement.

Axel Dropmann, general manager at Grand Tirolia Kitzbühel, said: “Azalea’s reputation is well-established in the UK and we have been impressed by their positive attitude and refreshing approach to business in providing ideas to attract more visitors from the UK.

“We believe our golf product and the attraction of activities and leisure facilities can only benefit from Azalea’s knowledge and expertise to promote the resort to both new and existing markets.”

Andy Barwell, a director with the Azalea Group, said: “Hotel Grand Tirolia Kitzbühel and Golf Eichenheim is a truly spectacular experience and we are hugely excited to be given this opportunity to partner with them.”

Now in its 11th year of trading, Azalea has established itself as one of Europe’s leading specialist agencies, working with some of the continent’s major national and regional tourist boards, flagship golf and lifestyle resorts, and leading brands.

