Acushnet Holdings Corp. acquires Links & Kings

Acushnet Holdings Corp., the global leader in performance-driven golf products and steward of the Titleist and FootJoy brands, has announced the acquisition of Links & Kings, a Utah-based company dedicated to the design and handcrafted production of luxury leather golf and lifestyle products.

Links & Kings was founded in 2010 by Adam Heindorff, a skilled craftsman who combines his passion for the game of golf with a unique understanding and appreciation for fine leathers to create pieces that are both timeless and modern.

From head covers and belts to travel bags and scorecard holders, each Links & Kings design is cut from hand-selected leather hides sourced from around the world and meticulously handcrafted to deliver the performance, quality and feel that dedicated golfers demand.

Links & Kings will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Alpine, Utah, where Heindorff and his team of master craftsmen hand cut, stitch and fashion these products with skilful precision.

“We’re thrilled to begin this new partnership with Links & Kings as we continue in our unwavering commitment to best service the needs of dedicated golfers,” said David Maher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Acushnet Holdings Corp. “Links & Kings has been built on a foundation of creating golf products of the absolute highest quality, a mission that is shared by all of our brands and associates. We look forward to working with Adam and his team in their commitment to create the finest leather products in the game.”

“We could not be happier to join the Acushnet family,” said Adam Heindorff, Chief Executive Officer, Links & Kings. “There isn’t another game that captures your soul and becomes part of you like golf. It’s that feeling which inspires us to make every Links & Kings product feel more like an experience, a connection to everything that is great about the game. It’s that same feeling I get as a golfer when it comes to the Titleist and FootJoy brands. That we are now a part of the same team is an extraordinary testament to the work of everyone here at Links & Kings, and I cannot wait to start this next chapter.”

Acushnet Holdings Corp. www.acushnetholdingscorp.com

Links and Kings www.linksandkings.com