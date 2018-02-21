18Birdies Debuts Data-Driven Enterprise Solution for Golf Courses

18Birdies – creator of the fastest growing consumer golf app – has extended its mobile technology expertise to launch a business-to-business enterprise solution tailored to golf course needs; the new offering, ‘18Birdies for Business,’ will help courses to capture consumer data, grow golfer participation, incentivize mobile engagement, streamline tournament programming, and reward course-level loyalty.

18Birdies for Business offers all golf courses a four-pronged solution to: customer analytics (Course Intelligence); data-capture and community building (Community Builder); course-level tournament software for invitations, registration, scoring, and POS (Tournament+); and direct-to-consumer golf advertising (Marketplace).

18Birdies for Business will evolve the brand’s prior Tournament+ offering beyond player scoring, to incorporate valuable end-to-end tournament management like event invitations, player registration, mobile payment options, live scoring, leaderboards and more. Marketplace: Similar to other social media newsfeeds and marketplaces, 18Birdies for Business Marketplace will be a platform for new customer acquisition and targeting. Courses will gain access to the entire 18Birdies community and may apply Course Intelligence findings to sell events, memberships, services, goods and more.

“Our vision was to create a user-friendly platform incorporating advanced solutions and golfer data to help courses better understand and connect with their customers,” says Eddy Lui, Founder and CEO of 18Birdies. “Ultimately, 18Birdies for Business will enable courses to drive more business with less effort.”

(BCG) – the highly respected and innovative manager of over 150 golf courses, country clubs and resorts – will pilot the 18Birdies for Business system, beginning in February 2018. BCG will introduce the enterprise solution as part of the launch of its BCG Xperiences initiative which will host over 750,000 people at more than 10,000 events across the BCG portfolio in 2018. The 18Birdies pilot program will focus first on key urban markets including Chicago, New York/New Jersey, the Mid-Atlantic Region and eventually to the entire BCG portfolio.

“No one wants to play less golf. We know the next wave of marketing is centered around experiences and invitations rather than emails and offers,” says Peter Hill, Chairman and CEO of Billy Casper Golf. “The 18Birdies philosophy is the same and is the reason it has experienced rapid consumer adoption since its launch two years ago, especially related to the millennial demographic of golfers. 18Birdies for Business and its best-in-class ‘gameday experience’ will position us to better connect, understand, and serve our golfers moving forward.”

“We’re thrilled to onboard Billy Casper Golf as our first multi-course 18Birdies for Business customer,” said Eddy Lui. “Our technology has rapidly impacted the way golfers experience the game and with the insights and features of our new 18Birdies for Business platform we are confident that we can help courses elevate these golfing experiences even more.”

The launch of 18Birdies for Business follows a banner 2017 for 18Birdies’ consumer business. The brand increased its user base from 200,000 to 800,000+, making 18Birdies the fastest growing golf app in the market. The company also exceeded investment expectations by attracting high-profile investors, including legendary PGA TOUR player Ernie Els, Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach, Jason Kidd and Dolby Labs Chairman and venture capitalist, Peter Gotcher.

