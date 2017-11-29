The Belfry Named Europe’s Best Golf Hotel for Second Consecutive Year

The Belfry Hotel & Resort continues to wow golfers from across the globe as it was named ‘Europe’s Best Golf Hotel’ for a second consecutive year, as well as ‘England’s Best Golf Course and ‘England’s Best Golf Hotel’ for a fourth year running at the 2017 World Golf Awards, held at La Manga Club Resort over the weekend.

The awards ceremony, which took place on Saturday 25th November, saw The Belfry fight off several other leading golf hotels from across Europe to retain the award. Chosen by golfers from all over the world, the awards recognised The Belfry for its stunning hotel that boasts no fewer than 319 rooms, as well as luxury suites, bars and restaurants. Meanwhile, The Brabazon – the only course to have hosted The Ryder Cup on four occasions – was once again praised for its unrivalled conditioning and layout.

Launched in 2014, The World Golf Awards celebrate and reward excellence for golf tourism, courses and destinations. The Awards sit alongside the World Travel Awards, which recently named The Belfry as ‘England’s Leading Conference Hotel’ and ‘England’s Leading Resort’ at a ceremony in St Petersburg, Russia.

James Stewart, The Belfry’s Resort Director commented: “It is an honour to be named Europe’s Best Golf Hotel for a second consecutive year and we would like to thank every golfer from across the world who voted for us.

“As the spiritual home of the Ryder Cup, we are challenged every day to ensure the quality and service we provide to our customers is of a world class standard,” added Stewart. “The dedication and hard work put in by the whole team across the resort has taken The Belfry onto another level this year – proved by a recent 59club rating that put the resort in the top three for customer service across Europe.

“I would also like to make a special mention to our Director of Golf, Chris Reeve who joined us earlier this year and who has lifted standards across all of our golfing facilities, including the PGA National Golf Academy,” continued Stewart. “Once again, Angus Macleod and his skilled greenkeeping team have done a remarkable job on all three courses at The Belfry. In particular, the conditioning of The Brabazon has been enhanced yet again, ensuring a true Ryder Cup experience every day of the week, every week of the year.”

Chris Frost, Managing Director of the World Golf Awards, commented: “The Belfry continues to set the benchmark as a golfing destination and all three awards highlight the superb work that has been done by everyone connected with the resort.”

