Tbilisi Hills becomes latest European Tour Destination

European Tour Properties has broken new ground once again after Tbilisi Hills Golf Resort became the 27th destination to join the network of world-class venues, and the first from the Eurasian nation of Georgia.

Located just outside the Georgian capital and perched near the foot of the Caucasus Mountains, Tbilisi Hills will open in the summer of 2018 as the country’s first 18-hole golf course and boasts captivating views of the surrounding area, including of the charming and historic city centre itself.

The parkland layout is designed by Tilander Golf Design, which is responsible for the production of 20 golf courses across five countries in Europe, including Estonian Golf & Country Club, also part of the European Tour Properties network.

The cornerstone of Lassi Pekka Tilander’s design philosophy is to create new, exciting designs while still respecting classic golf design traditions and Tbilisi Hills epitomises that vision by incorporating the area’s natural surroundings into a stunning modern design.

Created as an inclusive golf course for a nation which is relatively new to the sport, it features four tees on each hole, varying in distance to cater for all levels – especially junior golfers. From the back tees, the course measures 6,223 metres or 6,806 yards.

The Tbilisi Hills project will expand beyond just the golf course, with a hotel, leisure facilities and hundreds of luxurious homes planned on the stunning hillside real estate.

“We are very excited to be welcoming such a promising new golfing destination to our European Tour Properties portfolio,” said David MacLaren, Head of European Tour Properties. “Tbilisi Hills is a magnificent new venue with enviable panoramas, a superb layout and the club also has strong plans for its future development.

“The European Tour has always been determined to break new ground in the world of golf – whether it be through bringing our great game to new destinations and continents, or through spearheading innovation in the game – so adding Tbilisi and Georgia to our network of Properties fits perfectly with our vision as an organisation.

“At European Tour Properties we are proud to boast a portfolio which includes some of the world’s most renowned and historic golf resorts alongside some of the most promising new destinations in Europe and beyond. We look forward to joining and supporting Tbilisi Hills on its journey.”

Perry Einfeldt, Managing Director of Tbilisi Hills, added: “Everyone at Tbilisi Hills is very proud to join the European Tour Properties network of world class venues. With Golf in Georgia still in its infancy, this partnership will help us to promote our wonderful sport within the Eurasian region and to firmly establish us as a destination on the world golf map. Despite Tbilisi Hills being very new, it already delivers many aspects required to meet the expectation of the discerning golfer – with further developments imminent such our state of the art Clubhouse and magnificent hotel.”

“Our ambition is for Tbilisi Hills to one day become the host venue for a fantastic European Tour tournament, and we will do everything to make this happen including already having the full support of the Ministry of Sports for Georgia.”

European Tour Properties is a global network of 27 world-class golf venues across 20 countries on three continents and which all have a close relationship with the European Tour, one of the game’s foremost organisations.

The network includes some of the most prestigious golf and lifestyle resorts in Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia, with many of the venues home to courses which consistently feature prominently in international rankings. European Tour Destinations also host an array of prestigious tournaments, including the Ryder Cup.

The network also boasts the only two European Tour Performance Institutes in the world, at Terre Blanche Hotel Spa Golf Resort in Provence, and Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. The ETPI bases at both venues use the world class knowledge of the European Tour’s medical and performance services team and the latest in swing technology to improve the game of golfers of all abilities.

