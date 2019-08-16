Qatar Tourism hosts Golf Day at Royal Mid Surrey

Qatar National Tourism Council, along with partners Discover Qatar, Qatar Airways, Education City Golf Club and Doha Golf Club, co-hosted a golf day at Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club in south west London on August 2.

The event promoted Qatar as an up-and-coming golf destination with state-of-the-art facilities. The newly opened Education City Golf Club in Doha is an example of this, featuring the first Trackman driving range in the city, as well as offering Power Tees and an indoor putting green.

Over 40 UK trade and media guests took part in the golf day, with representatives from leading tour operators Dnata and IAGTO, and golf specialists from Exclusive Golf, GolfHolidays.com, Golfbreaks, Kenwood Travel, and Audley Travel. Guests played 18 holes of golf, with a prize-giving and dinner following.

Michael Braidwood, General Manager of Education City Golf Club, said: “Royal Mid-Surrey provided the perfect setting for our event, which has been a fantastic way to raise awareness of our new club and its state-of-the-art facilities to this audience of dedicated golf and tourism specialists. In Doha we can also offer an outstanding experience coupled with the latest technology to help golfers drive their game forward.”

Irish singer-songwriter Brian McFadden (pictured above) joined guests to play a round on the parkland course. Fresh from his recent trip to Doha, where he sampled the golf at the Education City and Doha golf clubs, McFadden commented: “The standard and quality of the golf courses in Qatar is very high and I really enjoyed playing at the city’s newest club, so being part of the Qatar National Tourism Council’s golf day in Surrey was a great follow up to my experience of playing in Qatar. Doha is a great city, with beautiful beaches, hotels and attractions to complement the golfing experience on offer. I’d love to return to Qatar in the future to see how the game develops there.”

For more information, visit www.visitqatar.qa