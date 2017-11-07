Cannes to showcase its glamorous golf attractions during IGTM

Golf tourism suppliers, buyers and media attending the 20th edition of International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) will experience first-hand why Cannes and the wider Provence and Cote d’Azur regions in southern France are so appealing to visiting golfers.

The landmark edition of IGTM, which will take place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès from December 11-14, 2017, will also highlight the opportunities for substantial golf tourism in one of Europe’s most glamorous golf destinations.

Named IAGTO Golf Destination of the Year – Europe, in 2010, the Provence and Cote d’Azur region has continued to develop its stature on the global golfing map and now boasts 69 golf courses, including one of continental Europe’s leading layouts, The Chateau, at Terre Blanche Hotel Spa Golf Resort*****.

David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes and President of the Regional Tourism Committee (CRT) Côte d’Azur France, said: “With the variety of courses within the region and the mix of classic and modern architecture from some of the world’s leading course designers, we are able to meet the needs of every visiting golfer.

“However, despite the abundance of golfing opportunities, there remains a huge, untapped potential within the region, as it remains better known for its culture, fashion, food and wine – all of which are essential elements for any golf break.

“Alongside its status as one of the world’s leading event venues with its range of services and infrastructure, Cannes has a burgeoning reputation as one of Europe’s capitals of outdoor sports. IGTM will enable us to shine a spotlight on everything golfers can enjoy within the Provence and Cote d’Azur region and help consolidate our position as a perfect place to enjoy a memorable golfing experience.”

The appointment-based event will further highlight the opportunities for golf tourism growth, not only within the region, but, with the third highest number of courses in Europe behind the UK and Germany – over 600 in total – throughout France as well.

Peter Grimster, IGTM Exhibition Manager, commented: “Our latest figures show that this year’s event is set to attract up to 420 buyers from across the globe, including a number of new buyers from the luxury and MICE sector, as well as more than 550 golf travel suppliers, highlighting Cannes’ broad appeal to everyone involved in the golf travel market.”

The 20th edition of IGTM will take place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, in the south of France, from December 11-14, 2017.

IGTM igtm.wtm.com