Simple Minds set to rock the 2018 BMW PGA Championship

Scottish rock band Simple Minds will bring the 2018 BMW PGA Championship – the first Rolex Series event of the new season – to a close when they headline the BMW Show Stage at Wentworth Club on Sunday May 27.

Best known for their singles Don’t You Forget About Me, from the soundtrack of the film The Breakfast Club, and Alive and Kicking, the Glaswegians have sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

The popular band won the Ivor Novello Award for ‘Outstanding Song Collection’ in 2016 and will draw from a back catalogue which includes five number one albums when they take to the Show Stage in the Championship Village after the final putt has dropped.

With their 17th album due at the start of 2018, Simple Minds are preparing to follow in the footsteps of rock bands Kaiser Chiefs, Mike and the Mechanics and Status Quo, all of whom have played at the BMW PGA Championship in recent years.

Fans can now book tickets to Simple Minds and some of the world’s best golfers at Wentworth by clicking here. Early bird tickets for all four days of the tournament, plus the Wednesday Celebrity Pro-Am, are also now available.

Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr, who has fronted the band since the late seventies, said: “It’s fantastic that we will be able to experience something we have never done before when we play at the BMW PGA Championship next May.

“We’re very excited to bring the curtains down on what promises to be an enthralling week on the golf course. Bringing music to a golf event is a fantastic idea, and we are relishing the chance to be part of it.”

Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director of the BMW PGA Championship, said: “We have been treated to some world-class entertainment on the Show Stage over the last few years, and Simple Minds will another great addition to this list when we welcome them to Wentworth in May.

“The Show Stage concerts have become a very popular part of the line-up during BMW PGA Championship week, alongside world class golf, and Simple Minds will ensure the curtain is brought down on the 2018 tournament in spectacular style.”

For further information regarding Official Hospitality and VIP Packages, or to book tickets please click here. Alternatively, contact the Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on enquiries@europeantourhospitality.com or +44 (0) 1344 840550.

European Tour www.europeantour.com