PING re-signs Lee Westwood to equipment contract

Continuing an affiliation that goes back to his teen years with PING, Lee Westwood has signed another multi-year agreement to play PING equipment, PING Chairman & CEO John A. Solheim has announced.

The 44-year-old Englishman has 23 European Tour titles and 42 total career wins across five continents, the first coming in 1996. He reached world #1 in 2010 and is second on the list of England’s most prolific champions. He has 18 top 10s in majors (three runners-up) and has played on 10 consecutive Ryder Cup teams for Europe, earning 23 points, among the most on either side.

“Lee has been one of the steadiest, most recognisable players in the game for many years, certainly in Europe but also in the United States,” Solheim said. “His game has been so impressive and to have won 42 times is remarkable. On a personal level, the PING family has been close to Lee for decades, going all the way back to his earliest days playing golf as a boy in England. We look forward to watching him continue his prestigious career.”

Black-and-white photographs show Westwood as a teenager posing with an early set of PING clubs and a PING bag outside his boyhood home. “I can’t imagine a better working relationship than I’ve had with PING, to be honest,” Westwood said. “PING have always made a connection with me and I feel that their equipment is superior, from the drivers down to the wedges and putters. Also, the people are first-class, including the way they treat us out on tour. I’m ecstatic to continue working with a company that has played such a key role in my career success.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, Westwood will wear a PING hat, carry a PING staff bag and play a minimum of 11 PING clubs, including a PING driver and PING putter. Currently in his bag are a G400 LST driver, G400 fairway wood, G hybrid, i200 irons, Glide 2.0 wedges, and a PING Vault Bergen putter.

Financial terms and the length of the agreement were not disclosed.

PING www.PING.com