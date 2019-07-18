Mastercard partners with AIG Women’s British Open

Credit card business Mastercard will become a partner of the AIG Women’s British Open for the next three years, starting with this year’s renewal at Woburn, which begins on August 1.

The announcement was made at a Mastercard-hosted Women’s Leadership Forum at Royal Portrush in support of The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter.

Attending the event, Mastercard golf Ambassador Annika Sorenstam commented: “Helping encourage the participation of women in the great game of golf is very important to me. Mastercard has long supported my foundation, which provides opportunities for the next generation of junior girls through the game we love, and now by becoming a partner of the Women’s British Open we have one of the game’s greatest platforms to encourage women and girls to get involved in golf.”

Ann Cairns, executive vice-chairman of Mastercard commented: “Mastercard has been a long-standing advocate of diversity and inclusion through partnerships in women’s sport. This brand partnership with the AIG Women’s British Open, not only gives us the chance to directly support female golf athletes; but it also offers new opportunities to engage women and girls who are new to the game, as well as providing priceless experience to existing players and fans from across the world.”

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A commented: “The R&A enjoys a long association with Mastercard as a patron of The Open and we are now delighted to see this relationship extend to the AIG Women’s British Open. We very much welcome Mastercard’s commitment to growing women’s golf in providing mentors for our Women in Golf Leadership Development Programme, part of its support of the Women in Golf Charter.”



As part of the commercial tie-in, fans will receive a £5 saving on entry tickets bought onsite at the AIG Women’s British Open when paying with MasterCard, and further cardholder offers will be made available to fans and spectators at Woburn during the championship.

Pictured above: Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A and Ann Cairns, Executive Vice-Chairman of Mastercard announce partnership of the AIG Women’s British Open (photo credit The R&A/Getty Images)