Making Best Use of Your Most Valuable Asset: Melior Golf Launches ‘Golf LPA’

In the wake of the widely discussed challenges faced throughout recent years, many golf operators now know that the key to success in the golf industry is diversification. The business of golf remains an ever-evolving industry and adjusting to achieve a sustainable operation is a primary objective for all. This continuing focus on the need to progress the business has led to an increased interest in asset management development.

In light of this, Melior Golf is launching a new bespoke solution specifically for the golf industry. The Golf Land Planning Appraisal (Golf LPA) has been created working in partnership with leading independent planning advisor, Indigo Planning to help golf operators realise the true value of their land. Designed to assess the short to mid-term planning potential for golf club land assets, Golf LPA is being promoted as an affordable solution for golf operators looking to fund a more up to date golf provision and to identify the best use of the land.

It is well-known that the country’s golfing infrastructure needs adjusting and last year, England Golf published “The Customer Focused Facility Guidance” to help golf club operators realise opportunities to improve both their facilities and accessibility.

The extensive research carried out has confirmed that there is a need to provide more compact, family-inclusive facilities such as short courses, adventure golf and interactive driving ranges leading many golf operators to consider the design of their sites. Golf LPA is also able to offer alternative options for surplus land such as holiday lodge development, commercial opportunities and more expansive leisure offerings.

Furthermore, housebuilding is now at the top of the UK government’s agenda, with the Spring Statement re-affirming the Government’s commitment to build 300,000 new homes a year, the highest level since 1970. To achieve this, considerable pressure is being applied to Local Planning Authorities to produce more ambitious and deliverable Local Plans identifying suitable sites to accommodate increased housing numbers. Changes in the National Planning Policies are making it possible, in some cases, for golf clubs to release discrete parcels of land for housing, or even larger elements allowing for a wider consolidation of the golf club, from say 27 holes to 18.

Tim Lloyd-Skinner, Co-Founder of Melior Golf is excited about the developments within the golf industry. “For many years golf club operators have been exploring new and creative ways of achieving long-term sustainability. It has been a really challenging climate over the last fifteen years and we want to help golf operators identify their best route forward to create a sustainable future for the game we love. History and tradition is important but we can’t lose sight of the fact that golf clubs are commercial entities.

“As such, each site needs to find the right fit for an evolving demographic in order to make the best use of the major asset – the land. I am confident that Golf LPA will help many golf clubs realise diversification or additional revenue opportunities that will boost golf business for many years to come.”

