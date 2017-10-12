For Sale For The First Time

HMH have been instructed to sell Lakeside Lodge Golf Centre, a very profitable business to the north of Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, with the guide price of £5m
Lakeside Lodge Golf Centre turnover to March 2017 was £2.2m with EBITDA £600,000+
The property amounts to approximately 150 acres and is now for sale freehold as a going concern by the owners, David and Jane Hopkins with the guide price of £5m.
The facilities comprise:
Tom Marriott at HMH Golf & Leisure comments: “This is a genuine retirement sale. The owners, David and Jane Hopkins have created a very profitable venture with multiple income streams and opportunities for further development and expansion”
For further information contact tom@hmhgolf.com
HMH Golf and Leisure www.hmhgolfandleisure.com
Lakeside Lodge Golf Centre http://www.lakeside-lodge.co.uk