For Sale For The First Time

HMH have been instructed to sell Lakeside Lodge Golf Centre, a very profitable business to the north of Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, with the guide price of £5m

Lakeside Lodge Golf Centre turnover to March 2017 was £2.2m with EBITDA £600,000+

The property amounts to approximately 150 acres and is now for sale freehold as a going concern by the owners, David and Jane Hopkins with the guide price of £5m.

The facilities comprise:

18 hole golf course, 6225 yards, par 72, 818 yards pitch and putt course,

18 bay driving range (7 covered bays), 9 hole putting green

Valuable consent for two further lodges and a 3 bedroom staff block

Main clubhouse (21,600 sq. ft.) including catering facilities, 5 large conference rooms, offices, a 4 lane ten pin bowling alley and 5 letting bedrooms

23 fairway rooms and 7 lodges, the site providing 64 ensuite rooms

Porters lodge

Substantial new building (13,640 sq. ft.) incorporating a health club and offices

Purpose built machinery building (7,475 sq. m. to include mezzanine) & compound

Tom Marriott at HMH Golf & Leisure comments: “This is a genuine retirement sale. The owners, David and Jane Hopkins have created a very profitable venture with multiple income streams and opportunities for further development and expansion”

For further information contact tom@hmhgolf.com

HMH Golf and Leisure www.hmhgolfandleisure.com

Lakeside Lodge Golf Centre http://www.lakeside-lodge.co.uk