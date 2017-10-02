World Golf Foundation Names James Cramer to Vice President of Communications

World Golf Foundation (WGF) – golf’s non-profit organization that unites the industry in support of initiatives that enhance growth and access to the game worldwide – announces James Cramer, a longstanding executive on the PGA TOUR’s communications team, has been named Vice President of Communications.

Cramer brings nearly 30 years of public relations experience to the WGF. He began his career at the PGA TOUR in February 1989 and most recently served as Vice President of Communications.

“With 24 million Americans enjoying the game at 15,000-plus facilities across the nation, I look forward to continuing to help grow the game both domestically and internationally,” says Cramer. “32 million unique individuals touched the game in 2016, laying the groundwork as we begin to shift our focus towards 2018 and beyond.”

In his new role, Cramer will work closely with Steve Mona, CEO of WGF, on both GOLF 20/20 – a collaboration of leading industry organizations – and WGF public relations programs, including strategic planning, industry research and WE ARE GOLF – the game’s government affairs coalition.

“Through his long career with the PGA TOUR, James brings a wealth of experience and unique insights which will be invaluable to the industry,” says Mona. “We are confident that James will leverage his rich background in helping us raise awareness and promote the game and the business of golf worldwide.”

While at the TOUR, Cramer’s responsibilities included day-to-day management of the TOUR’s “Together, Anything’s Possible” charity initiatives, which have contributed $2.46 billion in total donations since 1938. His past duties also included public relations oversight of the TOUR’s industry collaboration efforts, as well as responsibility for former Commissioner Tim Finchem’s media relations.

