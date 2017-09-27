Wally Uihlein, Acushnet President and Chief Executive Officer, to retire

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) (“Acushnet”) has announced that Wally Uihlein, President and Chief Executive Officer, has notified the Acushnet Board of Directors of his plan to retire, effective January 1, 2018. Uihlein started with Acushnet in 1976 and has been the senior golf executive since 1995. Uihlein will remain on the Acushnet Board of Directors and also become Advisor to the Chairman.

Acushnet also announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Maher, Acushnet’s current Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Mr. Uihlein as President and CEO, effective upon Mr. Uihlein’s retirement. Mr. Maher, age 49, joined the Company in 1991 and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in June 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Maher was Senior Vice President, Titleist Worldwide Sales and Global Operations from February 2016 to June 2016 and Vice President, Titleist U.S. Sales from 2001 to January 2016.

Commenting on the announcement, Acushnet Chairman Gene Yoon said: “We thank Wally Uihlein for his forty plus years with Acushnet and the terrific leadership he has provided during this time. I am very happy that Wally will remain on the Board and also serve as Advisor to the Chairman. Acushnet will continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience in areas such as strategic planning, acquisitions, player promotion and golf equipment regulatory matters.”

Yoon continued: “I also want to congratulate David Maher on his promotion to President and CEO. During his twenty –six years with the Company, David has demonstrated both the leadership and strategy skills that will ensure that Acushnet will continue to be one of the leading companies in the worldwide golf industry.”

