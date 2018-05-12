Steve Dacre Joins Optimum as New Sales Manager

Steve Dacre has become the first Sales Manager at Optimum Golf Technologies, the leading supplier of products offering new coaching and fitting technology and facilities designed to help golf professionals increase income throughout the year.

He assumes the new role of Sales Manager responsible for generating sales across the EMEA region for the four main brands within Optimum’s impressive industry-leading portfolio – Foresight Sports, Swing Catalyst, BODITRAK and K-MOTION Interactive.

“Steve has the level of expertise and knowledge in sales, operations, marketing and management that will help us deliver results for all the quality brands we represent in this fast-growing sector,” said Oliver Clark, Operations Director of Optimum Golf Technologies, which is based in Guildford.

Steve, who has more than 12 years of experience within the golf, leisure and hospitality sector, joined Optimum from De Vere, where spent seven years and most recently held the position of Group Sales and Operations Manager across its four Championship golf resorts.

“When the opportunity came up to join Optimum Golf Technologies as Sales Manager it was an offer I simply couldn’t refuse, given its industry-leading position within the technology space,” said Steve. “The significant growth in sales of the Foresight Sports GCQuad and GC2+HMT launch monitors and simulators across the UK and other parts of Europe only serves to illustrate how well Optimum has driven these products forward.

“I’m confident that my experience within the golf industry, especially around sales and marketing, will continue to strengthen our position within the UK and EMEA markets and encourage every golf professional to use our vast array of technology and experience to their advantage,” he added.

Steve entered the golf industry in January 2006 when he became Sales and Marketing Manager for Crown Golf. During the next four years he created and managed a central sales and customer service team focused on supporting the 33 clubs within the Crown Golf network. At De Vere, he headed a division that was nominated for 31 industry awards and nominations, including twice winning the coveted 59Club Group of the Year.

For more information about Optimum Golf Technologies, contact sales@optimumgolf.eu or call +44 (0)1483 779224