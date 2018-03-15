Social Entrepreneur Blackburn Joins Golf Business International

Social entrepreneur Anthony Blackburn, the man who founded the charitable Golf in Society, has joined Golf Business International, as he continues to create healthier communities through the sport.

Blackburn’s Golf in Society delivers person-centred golf sessions that “stimulate the mind, body and soul of older people looking to improve their health and wellbeing”. During each session participants receive two hours of moderate physical exercise, learn new skills and techniques, socialise with new friends, improve their self-esteem and are able to chat about their favourite topics.

And it is making a difference.

The specialist care worker explained: “Living with dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other chronic illness is extremely challenging. It takes its toll on the whole family, often with devastating consequences. So Golf in Society’s support for families is proving invaluable.

“Our sessions are helping some of the most physically and mentally challenged people in our communities – such as those suffering with dementia or Parkinson’s – to discover how golf can improve their lives. However, as a micro-social enterprise, delivering meaningful golf therapy for vulnerable adults, we realise we’re only a very small cog in the gigantic wheel of adult social care.

“That’s why we take the view that only by creating strong and effective partnerships can we improve the health of our ageing population – partnerships such as the one I have just entered into with Golf Business International.”

After researching the issues of mental health, obesity, loneliness and an ageing population, it became apparent to Blackburn that new ways of improving public health were desperately needed – or the spiralling costs would threaten to bankrupt the public sector. He discovered how combining the features and benefits of golf with the issues facing society created some compelling partnership opportunities and says “It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life …”

Golf Business International chairman Howard Swan said: “The work undertaken by Anthony and his volunteers is having a very positive effect on the lives of many people – and I’ve been delighted to have helped out previously myself. It is a very uplifting story – golf changing people’s lives for the better; and I hope the concept takes off elsewhere. Golf Business International is delighted to be able to help.”

Formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, Golf Business International, which rebranded in 2017 and is now a ‘preferred partner’ of England Golf, is unique in its ability to make available a team of highly respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

For more information about Golf in Society and its projects, contact Anthony Blackburn via email at golfinsociety@gmail.com, or ring him on 07491 694 938.

Golf Business International www.golfbusinessinternational.com