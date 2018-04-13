Senior Management Appointments at Singapore Island Country Club

The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) has made two senior management appointments. Founded in 1891, the SICC is one of Asia’s most venerable golfing

establishments, boasting a total of 81 holes over two locations.

The recruitment of industry stalwarts Ray Stopforth (Assistant General Manager) and Chris Gray (Director of Golf Course Maintenance) is aimed at enhancing the club’s standing ‘as the most prestigious and respected golf and country club in Singapore’.

“We are delighted to welcome Ray and Chris to our senior management team,” said Desmond Tay, General Manager at the SICC, a Golf Course Facility Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation.

A PGA Professional and a member of the Club Managers Association of Europe, Stopforth brings with him more than 20 years of club management experience in South Africa, Bulgaria and the Middle East.

Prior to joining SICC, he spent eight years at the Muscat Hills Golf and Country Club in the Middle East as General Manager and Director of Golf.

In his new role, Stopforth will assist Tay in managing the daily clubhouse, golf, sports and lifestyle operations.

“It’s our aim to ensure that members and their guests have an enjoyable experience at the club,” said Stopforth, whose background includes extensive tournament experience, golf operations and facilities management.

Meanwhile, Gray, who hails from Melbourne, has completed almost three decades in the golf industry. For the past 24 years, he’s worked in the Asia Pacific region.

During that time, Gray has accumulated vast experience in golf course management and provided agronomic advice for a variety of professional golf tournaments across the region with the European Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Asian Tour.

“With his true love and passion for the greens, Chris will be responsible for leading our golf course maintenance team to provide the best golf course conditions for our members,” said Tay.

Singapore Island Country Club https://gis.sicc.org.sg/

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia