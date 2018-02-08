Scottish Golf Appoints Football Chief McKinlay as New CEO

Scottish Golf is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew McKinlay as its new Chief Executive.

Andrew joins from the Scottish FA, where he has worked in a number of key senior management roles over the past six years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive.

He has been appointed after a rigorous recruitment process which commenced last October and attracted a host of high-calibre applicants.

Eleanor Cannon, Scottish Golf Chair, said: “On behalf of the Board of Scottish Golf, I am thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new Chief Executive. Throughout the process his experience, enthusiasm and vision stood out from a hugely impressive field of candidates.

“We were particularly impressed by the range of responsibilities in football, especially in overseeing football’s equality and diversity strategy at all levels of the game. Increasing girls’ and women’s participation is a priority focus area for Scottish Golf and his expertise will be vital to our future growth strategy.

“Andrew is passionate about golf and his experience working in sport and business will be integral to taking Scottish Golf’s strategic plan forward. We look forward to welcoming Andrew to Scottish Golf in May.”

Andrew McKinlay said: “I look forward to the hugely exciting challenge of leading Scottish Golf towards a prosperous future as the governing body for the largest registered participation sport in Scotland.

“As a keen golfer, I know the many benefits of playing golf regardless of age, gender or ability. I realise a lot of hard work has been undertaken already to increase participation and accessibility to golf and, having attended December’s Future of Golf conference in Edinburgh, I believe the passion and collective will throughout the membership gives us a terrific foundation on which to build a bright future for our game.”

Andrew McKinlay CV

January 2016 – 2018: Chief Operating Officer/Interim Chief Executive, Scottish Football Association

April 2012 – December 2015: Director of Football Governance and Regulation, Scottish Football Association

May 2009 – April 2012: Head of Operations, Property Solutions (a Division of Clydesdale/Yorkshire Banks)

August 2007 – May 2009: Deputy Head of Legal Services, Clydesdale/Yorkshire Bank

March 2004 – August 2007: Head of Commercial Contracts, Legal Services, Clydesdale/Yorkshire Bank

Scottish Golf scottishgolf.org