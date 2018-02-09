Sarah Blunden Rises Through the BGL Ranks

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre, the leading golf, party, wedding and function venue in Buckinghamshire, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sarah Blunden as General Manager.

Owned and operated by BGL Golf, one of the largest golf course operators in the UK with 22 courses across 10 locations, Wycombe Heights boasts two superb golf courses and prides itself on offering a friendly welcome to golfers and non-golfers alike.

Blunden began her career at Wycombe Heights Golf Centre in 2006, and has garnered experience in almost every facet of the club since. She balanced part-time work with university studies, culminating in a masters degree in Psychiatric Research at King’s College London.

Over time she took on more responsibilities and has spent the last two years on BGL’s acclaimed Manager in Training programme, working across various sites and gaining a wealth of experience which she will apply to her new role.

“I’m thrilled to become General Manager of a club that is very close to my heart. Through BGL’s continued investment, the club has evolved somewhat since my last tenure. However, importantly, the friendly and welcoming atmosphere has remained,” commented Blunden.

Colin Mayes, CEO at BGL Golf, added: “Through our Manager in Training programme, I’m confident Sarah has developed the skills to run what is already one of our most successful venues.

“Her tenure will oversee the progress of several key projects, including the redevelopment of the driving range and the highly successful junior academy which was launched last year, attracting over 100 children to take part.”

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre features two beautifully maintained courses, a £250,000 floodlit driving range under construction, short-game area, and golf shop, as well as a Café Bar and Grill, and flexible function suite space.

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre www.wycombeheightsgc.co.uk.

BGL Golf http://www.bglgolf.co.uk/