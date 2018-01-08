Rob Corcoran joins The Revenue Club

Former Royal Navy officer, Rob Corcoran has joined The Revenue Club, a specialist revenue management service which helps golf courses to realise the potential of operating effectively online.

After leaving the Royal Navy, Rob was instrumental in growing Teeofftimes.co.uk, the market leaders in online green fee sales, from an early stage through to their subsequent acquisition by GolfNow and NBC Universal.

As an Account Director at Teeofftimes.co.uk, Rob had six years’ experience working alongside golf clubs and helping them to generate growth in their visitor bookings. “Developing revenue from online sales is a continually evolving area of opportunity for golf clubs and I am very excited about the prospect of working closely alongside our partners to help them achieve this,” said Rob who is based in the West Midlands. “The fundamental services offered by The Revenue Club have already been proven to deliver significant gains in a short space of time, and by understanding the needs of golf clubs and the digital market place we are able to combine the two areas to deliver a unique service.”

Co-Director of The Revenue Club, Chris Knight said “Rob has an outstanding track record in the industry and a wealth of experience in digital marketing and revenue management. Rob’s skill set and experience will help The Revenue Club continue to serve our course partners to the highest standard. We are delighted to have him joining the team.”

The Revenue Club was founded in 2017 with the mission to offer independent online visitor golf revenue expertise to UK and Irish golf course operators through a monthly subscription. The consultancy creates and delivers effective digital strategies that work in the best interest of the golf course.

The Revenue Club www.therevenueclub.co.uk