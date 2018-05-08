Randquist named GCSAA Chief Operating Officer

Bringing decades of influence and experience in the golf industry, Robert M. Randquist, CGCS, has been named chief operating officer for the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA).

Randquist comes to GCSAA after 20 years serving as director of golf course and grounds at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., where in the last year he oversaw the renovation of its Robert von Hagge-designed course. The leadership at Boca Rio has always been highly supportive of Randquist’s involvement with GCSAA as well as his new opportunity.

Prior to Boca Rio, he spent two decades as superintendent at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., where he hosted the 1982 and 1994 PGA Championships and helped secure the 2001 U.S. Open.

No stranger to GCSAA and its members, Randquist served as the association’s president in 2011. He has been a GCSAA member for 41 years and became a certified golf course superintendent in 1985. Randquist served on the USGA Green Section Committee for 27 years and has been honored by the USGA with its Ike Grainger Award, which recognizes 25 years of volunteer service.

Randquist will begin his position May 29.

“Bob has always been an active member and wonderful advocate for GCSAA, and I am very excited for him to join our team,” GCSAA Chief Executive Officer Rhett Evans said. “His leadership skills, coupled with his strategic thinking and proven ability to deliver results, make him the right person to help execute our strategic priorities. His wealth of experience across the golf industry will be a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate the delivery of our programs and services to our membership. I’m looking forward to a successful partnership as he oversees the day-to-day operations while I represent GCSAA on a more external front.”

In his senior leadership role, Randquist will be responsible for managing a broad and complex array of functions and facilitate multiple projects to meet the objectives of the association. While he will represent GCSAA and maintain relationships with industry and allied partners, his main focus will be on internal stakeholders and being an integral part of the headquarters’ culture.

“Consistent participation in GCSAA’s professional development programs has been an integral part of my career success as a long-term golf course superintendent,” Randquist said. “I feel extremely privileged and blessed to be selected as the new chief operating officer for GCSAA. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve in a role that will allow me to make a significant contribution back to GCSAA and its members. I can’t imagine a more satisfying way to finish my career than with service to a profession that I so passionately care about.”

A native of Cordell, Okla., Randquist graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering. While training in engineering with an eye toward law school, he spent his college years working on the crew at Trosper Golf Course in Oklahoma City. Upon graduating, he was offered the assistant superintendent position at Trosper GC, and his career path was set.

In addition to his years on the GCSAA Board of Directors, he was active on the local level, having served on the board of the Palm Beach Golf Course Superintendents Association and as president of the Oklahoma Golf Course Superintendents Association and Oklahoma Turfgrass Research Foundation.

Randquist has shared his expertise with others as a seminar instructor for GCSAA’s annual education conference in conjunction with the Golf Industry Show and has been a speaker at industry events for organizations around the world, including the USGA, PGA of America, Canadian Golf Superintendents Association and the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association.

A talented musician, Randquist has a long history of music ministry for churches in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Boca Raton. He shares his love of music with his wife of 47 years, La Vada.

The Randquists have two daughters, Jennifer and Laura, and a granddaughter, Scout.

