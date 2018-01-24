Rain Bird appoints Rigby Taylor as UK golf products distributor

Leading global manufacturer of irrigation product and services, Rain Bird, has announced the appointment of Rigby Taylor as its golf products distributor for the UK market.

Golf course managers will continue to access products through the UK-wide network of approved Rain Bird contractors, but they will now receive additional support, new product information and after-sales service from Rigby Taylor’s 50-strong sales force.

Jimmy Sandison, Regional Golf Sales Manager for Rain Bird in the UK, Ireland, Iceland and Scandinavia explains, “We want to provide the very best levels of service and support to all our customers. By having Rigby Taylor in place as a strong UK distribution partner for our golf course irrigation products, contractors and course managers will all benefit from a quicker, more efficient service.”

He adds, “Our expanding team will concentrate our technical expertise and irrigation know-how on educating and helping customers optimise the performance of their irrigation systems and use water, energy and human resources more efficiently. We will also be focusing more of our time to work with key partners designing and specifying new systems and those involved in golf course renovation projects.”

Chris Clark, Rigby Taylor’s Executive Chairman commented: “We are very pleased in this partnership agreement to become the authorised UK distributor of Rain Bird golf course irrigation products. The coming together of two of the major names in the industry will bring significant synergistic benefits and our highly-skilled field personnel will be working closely with Rain Bird’s UK team and their contractors to further establish this exciting range of products as the UK’s brand leader.”

Rain Bird www.rainbird.eu

Rigby Taylor www.rigbytaylor.com