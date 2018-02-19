Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links Golf Team looks to build on 2017 success

Moira Cassidy, one of the most popular figures in Dublin golf circles is to take on a new role as Golf Sales Director at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links. The new role for Moira is one of a number of changes to the golf team at the Links which has just reported a very successful year in 2017. Club professional Conor Russell will now be fully responsible for the day to day golf operations while Niall Carbery will look after group golf.

The announcements follow a highly successful 2017 for the golf operations at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links which has seen green fee income rise and has also seen 70 new members join the golf club side of the operation for the 2018 season.

Moira, a former Irish international golfer, began her career in golf administration with the Leinster branch of the GUI. She joined Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links as Director of Golf on its opening in 1995. She was heavily involved in both Irish Ladies Open and the Special Olympics World Games when those events were held at the venue.

Conor Russell was appointed Portmarnock’s first ever resident professional in 2017 following successful spells at Mount Juliet, Headfort and most recently Sutton golf clubs. He spent 12 years at Sutton before his move to Portmarnock.

Speaking of the changes Resort Director Barry O’Connor said that they were directly the result of successful 2017 that the golf club and course enjoyed. “We believe the changes will give our team a new focus across all business areas. Moira has always been involved in our international business. That will continue but we believe her experience can also be put to good use as we look to also build our corporate business in Ireland.

“Conor’s skills will ensure we run our golf operations in a way befitting the status and reputation of the property, building relationships with members, guests and hotel guests alike. Niall’s focus will be on expanding our group business which has started to come back in recent years I am confident that the new focus will lead to even greater success in 2018.”

Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links www.portmarnock.com