MTD Specialty Products appoint new Sales & Marketing Director

MTD have announced the appointment of Tony Whelan as the new Director of Sales and Marketing for their Specialty Turf Products division. This new role will see Tony grow the specialty turf segment of the business, working on both the golf and sports turf sectors.

Tony has worked in the industry for a number of years holding both domestic and international roles in sales and marketing, previously spending 15 years at Rain Bird. Here he was also responsible for working with key accounts including Pebble Beach. Tony also enjoyed over 4 years as Sales Director at Jacobsen where he was involved with distribution, before taking responsibility for the running of the factory-owned stores in the US.

As the Director of Sales and Marketing at MTD Specialty Turf division, he will be looking to develop the current products as well as exploring new opportunities in the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Tony adds “I was approached for this position and it was the product range that really sold the job to me. I spoke to some contacts in the UK about the Cub Cadet INFINICUT® and ATT TMSystem™, as well as getting feedback on the Cub Cadet RG3 in the States, and everyone said how truly fantastic the products are. Joining a company is about more than just good products though and after spending time at the MTD facilities it was clear it operated with a good organisational culture, supported by some great individuals. Having people like John Coleman and Vinny Tarbox driving the products forward is a great plus.”

“I’m really excited to leverage my passion and understanding of the industry with a company that are investing in advanced technology and techniques to improve efficiency for the users. As the INFINICUT® brand continues to grow in the US, we’ll be looking to explore new opportunities, especially in the baseball market.”

As a self-confessed ‘golf fanatic’, Tony spends a great deal of his time away from work enjoying the sport and when not on the course he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters.

