Michael Cole Appointed Chief Technology Officer of The European Tour

The European Tour is delighted to announce that Michael Cole, who sat behind the delivery of BT Global Services’ highly successful London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games technology programme, has been appointed the Tour’s Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Widely recognised as a foremost expert in technology-based sports delivery, Michael will use his experience in the sector to lead all strands of digital development and technical operations, including the creation of a Technology Centre of Excellence that will deliver sustainable and future proofed services for the European Tour.

“I am delighted to be joining the European Tour at such an exciting time for golf and at such a pivotal time in terms of technology too, where so much is changing,” he said. “I am very much looking forward to the future and what can be achieved.”

With over 25 years’ experience in technology, marketing and commercial partnerships, Michael is a highly accomplished senior technology director with a plethora of knowledge spanning international corporate sectors, the global sports industry and Government.

In the role of London 2012 Marketing and Communications Director for BT Global Services, he was instrumental in BT being recognised as the leading domestic partner, helping secure its position into the Global 100 brands for the first time in its history.

In addition, he also served as a member of the Paralympics Ireland commercial advisory board, was a member on the executive board of UK’s Department for International Trade Global Sports Advisory Council, and was business adviser to StreetGames, a British-based sports charity.

Michael, who also ran his own consulting firm TrueGold Communications, remains a regular speaker at international sporting conferences discussing the impact of technology on major sporting events and has been involved in a number of global events including the Olympic Games for Rio2016, Pyeongchang2018 and Tokyo2020, as well as the Pan American Games in 2019.

In recent months, he has completed an in-depth strategic review of the Tour’s technological platforms and will use the information gleaned to shape the strategy moving forward.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael to the role of Chief Technology Officer and onto the Executive Leadership Team at Wentworth. Excellence in technology is crucial to the future of the European Tour and in Michael we have the man with the requisite vision and understanding to lead that vision.

“His experience in all facets of technology, across the corporate sector and in many areas of the sporting industry will undoubtedly benefit a diverse, global organisation such as the European Tour.”

