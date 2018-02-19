Lifetime achievement award for Carus Green’s Gary Wolstenholme MBE

Carus Green Golf Club resident and European Senior Tour winner, Gary Wolstenholme MBE, has been presented with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contribution to golf. The 57-year-old veteran sportsman, who had a distinguished amateur career before joining the European Senior Tour, accepted the accolade in-front of a 450-strong crowd at the Leicester Tigers Welford Road Stadium.

Gary came to Leicestershire with his family; his Leicester-born father, Guy, was also a professional golfer, finishing as high as sixth in the Open back in 1960. Following in his father’s footsteps, Gary has had a long and successful career, winning three tournaments on the senior tour to add to the 14 titles won during his amateur days.

Speaking of his prestigious award, Gary said: “I can’t believe I have been gifted this accolade. It is an amazing thing to have and a wonderful acknowledgement of what I have been able to achieve, particularly with my connections to Leicestershire and my father; it is very special. I now want to give something back to the sport that has been so good to me, possibly through coaching.”

“On behalf of everyone at Carus Green, I should like to offer hearty congratulations to Gary on this tremendous achievement,” said Carus Green owner, Graham Curtin. “Gary is a wonderful ambassador for golf and we are delighted that his huge contribution to the sport has been recognised in this way.”

Pictured above: Gary Wolstenholme MBE (centre) accepts his lifetime achievement award from event host and TV presenter, Mark Clemmit (left) and award sponsor, Chris Davies, President Europe of Global Payments

