Investment in world-class greenkeeping talent continues at Gleneagles

As Solheim Cup preparation gathers apace Gleneagles, the world-famous hotel and sporting estate, continues to build one of the golf industry’s finest greenkeeping teams with the announcement Stephen Lindsay has joined the team as first assistant.

Stephen headed to Perthshire after spending four years at Wentworth Club in Surrey, where he was deputy head greenkeeper, responsible for the conditioning of the world-famous West Course, host venue of the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championships.

Prior to this, Stephen’s experience spans work at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course, New Zealand, Ohio State University internships at Harbour Town Golf Links and Hilton Head Island, USA, and tournament preparation work for the 2014 Wells Fargo Championship and 2017 PGA Championship.

Stephen’s appointment coincides with final preparations for hosting the Solheim Cup on the Jack Nicklaus-designed PGA Centenary Course in September, following on from the 2014 Ryder Cup, making Gleneagles the only venue in Europe to stage both Matches.

Craig Haldane, Golf Courses Manager, who himself joined Gleneagles after hugely successful periods in Dubai, Bahrain, Indonesia and his native South Africa, said: “Our primary objective is to condition our championship courses to ensure every person, whether they be a tournament professional, a Gleneagles member or visitor, has a world-class golf experience.

“Stephen’s arrival, coupled with his expert knowledge, industry insights and global greenkeeping experiences are already proving to be a valuable addition to our growing team, especially as we conclude some important enhancements to our iconic Queen’s Course, and make final preparations for the Solheim Cup.”

Gleneagles is also currently celebrating the centenary of its James Braid-designed King’s and Queen’s golf courses. Both courses, The Queen’s initially opening as a nine-hole design, have become iconic destinations for golf lovers, connoisseurs and sporting celebrities the world over, and have benefited from extensive restoration projects that started in 2016.

The important work took inspiration from archived photographs and Braid’s original designs and saw fairways widened, bunkers sympathetically restored, and the re-introduction of Scottish heather to better frame all playing surfaces.

Recognising the successful completion of this work, the golf courses have gone on to win a host of important accolades, including, No.1 Golf Resort in the UK and Ireland (Golf World, 2017); Best UK Golf Resort 2018 (Square Mile); Best Golf Resort in the World for seven consecutive years (Daily Telegraph Ultratravel ULTRAS Awards, 2012-2018).

Pictured above: Experienced greenkeeper, Stephen Lindsay, joins the team of experts at Gleneagles, as preparations for The Solheim Cup in September gather pace