Imperial Headwear Restructures Management & Promotes Executives

Imperial Headwear, the #1 headwear brand for Private and Resort golf facilities as reported by the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) in their Member Survey the last three consecutive years, announce the reorganization of their management structure.

The reorganization includes the appointment of the following executives to newly created roles within Imperial Headwear:

Mike Wrightson, President

Wrightson, a native of England, has spent over 23 years in the golf industry in various roles with several brands. He previously served as the General Manager at Imperial, American Dry Goods, Sunderland, and Sunice. Wrightson lives in St. Louis, Missouri with his wife and 2 daughters.

David Shaffer, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Shaffer previously served as the Director of Marketing at Imperial for more than 4 years. His prior experience includes National Sales Manager – Accessories of Greg Norman Collection and Co-Founder of Back 9 USA. Shaffer played collegiate golf at Northwestern University, and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife and 3 daughters.

Dan Parenti, Vice President of Design & Brand Development

Parenti previously served as Creative Director at Imperial after spending the prior 15 years at American Needle, where he was most recently responsible for all of the Company’s design, merchandising and sourcing. He lives in St. Louis, Missouri with his wife and 2 children.

“I am extremely confident in the personnel we have in place to run Imperial,” said Todd Johnson, president & chief operating officer at Paramount Apparel International (parent company of Imperial Headwear). “Mike, David and Dan are the heart and soul of the business and the brand; they each play an instrumental role in making Imperial the premier headwear in golf today.”

Founded in 1916, Imperial Headwear is the leading manufacturer and marketer of premium quality headwear for the golf market.

