IMG Golf Course Services appoints Leonardo Izzi as Director of Marketing

IMG have announced that Leonardo Izzi has been appointed as Director of Marketing for the Golf Course Services division. In this role, Leo will provide IMG’s global portfolio of clubs and resorts with industry leading marketing support with a focus on driving strategic marketing campaigns, advertising and promotional opportunities, PR, e-marketing, social media actions, website content and brand awareness.

Previously, Leo spent more than seven years at London Golf Club, one of Europe’s premier facilities, where he held the Head of Marketing position for the last three years. During this period Leo was also directly involved in the promotion of professional events hosted at the club, such as the Volvo World Match Play Championship (IMG event) and most recently the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

“I’m really excited with this new chapter of my career. Having a regional role has been a goal for me for the past few years so being able to do that with IMG, a company with so much history in the game of golf is amazing. It was great to be part of London Golf Club for so many years and I’m now looking forward to working with and supporting IMG’s network of golf course partners around the globe,” said Leonardo Izzi.

Russell Hannah, Senior Director at IMG Golf commented: “Supporting our clients across all areas of their business is of key importance and with this appointment, we will further strengthen the expertise and level of support that we provide to our valued partners. Leo has an in-depth understanding of high-quality brand and marketing campaigns and will be an invaluable asset to our Clubs and Resorts as they continue to benefit from the association with a global brand such as IMG.”

IMG is a global leader in the design, development, marketing and management of world class golf courses. For more than 25 years, the company has set the standard for excellence in golf course design and golf club management and currently provides management and marketing services to over 20 award winning Clubs and Resorts.

IMG Golf Course Services https://www.imgprestige.com/